Pastor murders four siblings with pestle in Enugu community tragedy

A wave of horror and mourning has swept through the quiet town of Ibagwa-Aka in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the gruesome murder of four siblings by a self-acclaimed pastor.

The victims — Kamsiyochukwu Ezema (7), Ezinne Ezema (6), Ujunwa Ezema (5), and Chinedu Ezema (2) — were brutally killed with a pestle by a spiritualist believed to be affiliated with a local Sabbath church.

While the motive behind the heinous crime remains unclear, the sheer brutality has left residents in deep shock and the community reeling with grief.

Chairman of Igbo-Eze South LGA, Mr. Ferdinand Ukwueze, visited the bereaved family on Saturday, condemning the killings in the strongest terms and vowing that justice would be pursued to its fullest.

“Our community has been devastated by this tragic and senseless killing of four innocent children,” Ukwueze said during his visit. “We stand with the Ezema family and will not rest until justice is done.”

Accompanied by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies, Ukwueze also toured the crime scene. He disclosed that preliminary investigations had led to the arrest of key suspects while others involved remain at large.

In response, the premises where the killings occurred — suspected to have served as an illegal herbal medicine and spiritual consultation centre — have been sealed off on the chairman’s orders.

“We are determined to support the ongoing investigation and ensure the full weight of the law is brought down on anyone involved in this monstrous act,” he said.

The parents of the victims, Chinonso and Loveth Ezema, were reportedly away from home at the time of the incident. Grief-stricken, they are now demanding swift justice.

“All we want is for the police to investigate thoroughly and ensure that the killer pays for this evil,” the father, Chinonso, said.

The killings have ignited outrage across the region, prompting authorities to ramp up efforts to improve security and surveillance in the area to forestall similar occurrences.

However, attempts to get an official response from the Enugu State Police Command were unsuccessful, as Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, did not respond to phone calls or messages at the time of filing this report.

As investigations continue, the community remains united in grief and resolve, calling for justice for the innocent lives lost in such a horrific manner.