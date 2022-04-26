Buhari to host Tinubu, Akande, others to dinner tonight

President Muhammadu Buhari, will this Tuesday evening, host Bola Tinubu, APC chieftain and presidential hopeful, among others, for an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The invitation for the dinner was contained in a State House memorandum by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and dated April 22, 2023.

Apart from Tinubu, other individuals expected to attend the event are former National Chairmen of the APC, Dr John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole; former Adamawa State Governor, Murtala Nyako; former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba.

Others are the first interim chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu-Sheriff, former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Yarima, former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wamako, former Edo State Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor, former Yobe State Governor, Bukar Ibrahim, General Muhammed Magoro, Senators Lawal Shuaibu, Aba Aji, Tijjani Tumsah, Fati Bala, Abubakar Guru and Nasiru Danu.

“I write to inform you that the President has directed that invitation be extended to the attached list of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to join the President to break Ramadan fast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1830 hours in the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to invite them to attend. The leaders are to arrive at the Pilot Gate at 1630 hours for Rapid Covid-19 testing at the State House Conference Centre and be seated at the venue by 1800 hours”, the memorandum stated