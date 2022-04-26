Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has approved the appointment of Engr. Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu as the controller-general of Federal Fire Service with effect from Friday 22nd April, 2022.

Hajia Aisha Rufai, secretary of the board, announced the appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

Abdulganiyu, until his appointment, was the deputy comptroller-general in charge of administration and supplies in the Federal Fire Service.

He began his career at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as Higher Technical Officer in 1991. He held several positions in the Ministry before his redeployment to the Federal Fire Service in 1999.

Abdulganiyu was born on the 13th August 1965 to the family of Alh. Umar Olola Jaji in Ilorin, Kwara State. He holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering obtained in 1999 and he is married with children.