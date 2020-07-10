Nigeria’s president Muhmmadu Buhari, on Friday, signed the revised 2020 Budget of N10.8 trillion, passed by the National Assembly in June, into law.

While signing the bill the President explained the revision became necessary because of the weakening effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy.

He also said ministries, department and agencies will be given 50 percent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.

The signing ceremony, which took place inside the State House, was witnessed by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.