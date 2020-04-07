OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has sent solidarity message to UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him quick recovery from Coronavirus.

Johnson who tested positive for the virus about 10 days ago, was yesterday taken to the intensive care unit of a London hospital as his health deteriorated, prompting concerns around the world.

In a message to the UK leader on Tuesday, Buhari prayed that he recovers quickly from the virus.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health,” the Nigerian leader said in the message released by the presidency.

“President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles #COVID19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.

“President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history.”