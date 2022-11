Muhammadu Buhari, president of Nigeria and Paul Biya, his counterpart in Cameroon, on Thursday, commissioned the newly-constructed two-lane Cross River Bridge at the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Mfum/Ekok.

Amb. Zubairu Dada, Nigeria’s minister of state for foreign affairs represented Buhari at the event.

Other dignitaries who were present included Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, Cameroon’s minister of public works, Emmanuel Djoumessi, among others.