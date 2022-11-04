Soldiers kill five ESN gunmen in Anambra

Nigerian soldiers have killed five suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group, in Anambra State.

The ESN gunmen were killed on October 27 at Orsumoghu village in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State during an operation between October 20 and November 3, 2022.

The Directorate of Defence Media Operations on Armed Forces disclosed this in a press conference held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Musa Danmadami who made the disclosure, said as part of efforts to “eliminate criminal elements in the Southeastern zone of the country, troops killed the suspects.”

He said, “Notably, on 20 October 2022, troops while on duty at Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State were attacked by suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals. Troops, however, repelled the attack and arrested 1 of the criminals, recovered 2 pistols and 4 rounds of 9mm ammo.

“Also, on 24 October 2022, troops and Nigerian Police personnel on fighting patrol around Nkwere forest in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State came in contact with suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals mounted on SUVs and motorcycles, who fled on sighting troops.

“Troops pursued the criminals and engaged with superior fire, forcing them to abandon their vehicles and motorcycles. Troops exploited the area and recovered 2 SUV vehicles, 3 motorcycles, cooking utensils amongst others. All recovered items are in troops’ custody for further necessary action.”

He noted that the troops “conducted a clearance operation at the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network Camp at Amu Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and contacted the criminals who fled following a firefight.”

He continued, “Troops exploited the area and recovered 4 motorcycles, 32 rounds of 5.56mm, 1 round of 7.62mm NATO, 1 locally fabricated pistol, 1 Dane gun and 4 IEDs amongst others.

“Also, on 27 October 2022 troops in conjunction with Nigeria Police and Department of State Service conducted clearance operation on the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network camp at Orsumoghu village in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Troops made contact with criminals and in a firefight neutralized 5 criminals, arrested 2 and recovered 1 Ak47 rifle, 2 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 Dane gun, 4 locally fabricated composite Improvised Explosive Devices, 1 single barrel rifle, 15 locally fabricated mortar tubes, 1 pistol hoister, military uniforms, 1 motorcycle, 1 power generating set among others.”