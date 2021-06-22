Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has asked Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, to dialogue with Twitter over the ban of the microblogging site.

The Federal Government had banned Twitter indefinitely after the platform deleted a tweet by Buhari that it said violated its rules.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, announced that a team had been set up to dialogue with Twitter.

Aside Fashola and Malami, other ministers on the team are Isa Pantami (Communication and Digital Economy), Chris Ngige, (Labour), and Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs).

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Federal Government’s team to engage with Twitter over the recent suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria,” the statement said.

“The Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Honourable Minister of Justice, Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment as well as other relevant government agencies.

“Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward,” Mohammed said in a statement Segun Adeyemi, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.