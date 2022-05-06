Buhari meets Ohanaeze, other Igbo leaders Ebonyi

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently meeting with Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Igbo leaders in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

Buhari had arrived Ebonyi State on Thursday on a two-day working visit and was scheduled to meet the leaders to discuss the separatist agitation in the southeast which is increasingly turning violent.

The meeting, which is led by George Obiozor, president-general of Ohanaeze, is being held at the new exco chambers, government house, Abakaliki.

Obiozor, had on Thursday, demanded the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a way of addressing the situation.

Kanu, a separatist leader, is being held by the federal government on terrorism charges.

Obiozor made the demand during a meeting of its Imeobi in Enugu.

He said that Ndigbo remain very committed to a united Nigeria, founded on the principles of equity and justice.