2027: David Mark alleges plot to derail ADC through courts, warns of sabotage

The Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has raised concerns over alleged moves by the current administration to weaponise the judiciary in a bid to undermine the party’s rising political momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mark issued the warning in Abuja during a strategic meeting with the ADC National Legal Support Group, led by Abdullahi Abdurrahman.

According to Abdurrahman, over 310 lawyers have so far volunteered to represent the party in all legal matters across the country, both current and future. He noted that the team has established a presence in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and is fully mobilised to counter any legal challenge that may come the ADC’s way.

The legal team includes high-profile legal minds such as the party’s Legal Adviser, Barrister Peter Oyewole; former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and former Edo State Governor and legal academic, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor.

“We are prepared to handle any case that may arise against the ADC anywhere in Nigeria,” Abdurrahman said, adding that the legal practitioners backing the party were drawn by their faith in its leadership and its potential to deliver meaningful national transformation.

He further commended Senator Mark’s integrity and called on him to steer the party with wisdom and experience. He also urged the party’s Legal Adviser to ensure timely access to all relevant documentation and legal updates to aid the work of the legal support team.

In response, Barrister Oyewole assured the team that all legal processes related to the recent coalition that birthed the new-look ADC were duly followed and fully compliant with extant laws. “There is no cause for alarm,” he stated.

Despite this assurance, Senator Mark expressed strong concerns about looming legal interference aimed at slowing down the party’s progress.

“ADC is emerging as the party to beat in 2027,” he said. “We are aware that the current administration may attempt to use the courts to frustrate our momentum. We must stay vigilant.”

He urged Nigerians to rally behind the ADC as a viable and patriotic alternative capable of steering the country in a new direction.

Mark also praised the dedication of the legal support group, encouraging them to remain proactive and ready as the party consolidates its national presence and prepares for the 2027 elections.

With a rapidly expanding grassroots network and a formidable legal structure, the ADC says it is well-positioned to defend its vision and contest power at the highest level in the next political cycle.