Buhari jets out to Ghana for ECOWAS summit, after return from Spain

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari will today, Saturday, travel to Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region.

Buhari had returned to Abuja on Friday after a three-day visit to Spain.

The president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed the Ghana trip via a statement on Saturday

The Summit will be held at the Presidential Palace, Accra, also known as the Jubilee House.

Mr Adesina said the summit is expected to review progress made by Mali’s military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule.

”The Heads of State will also review the situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea,” the presidential aide added.

Mr Adesina disclosed that the president would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i.

The president is expected back to Abuja the same day at the end of the Summit