Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has asked the United States to consider relocating the headquarters of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Germany over growing insecurity on the continent.

The president made the request on Tuesday during a virtual meeting with Anthony Blinken, US secretary of state, a statement from his spokesperson, Femi Adesina said.

Buhari said the relocation is necessary as part of efforts to address insecurity in Nigeria and other African nations.

“The security challenges in Nigeria remain of great concern to us and impacted more negatively, by existing complex negative pressures in the Sahel, Central and West Africa, as well as the Lake Chad Region,” the president said.

“Compounded as the situation remains, Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing them and addressing their root causes. The support of important and strategic partners like United States cannot be overstated as the consequences of insecurity will affect all nations hence the imperative for concerted cooperation and collaboration of all nations to overcome these challenges.

“In this connection, and considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and the Sahel, weighing heavily on Africa, it underscores the need for the United States to consider re-locating AFRICOM Headquarters from Stuttgart, Germany to Africa and near the Theatre of Operation.”

AFRICOM, with headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of the 11 departments of defence combatant commands of the US which focuses on addressing security challenges affecting African countries.