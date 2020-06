OBINNA EZUGWU

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination Nigeria’s former Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Nigerian president withdrew the candidacy of Yonov Frederick Agah, Nigeria’s permanent representative to WTO, for the same position.

The election is scheduled to hold in Geneva, Switzerland in 2021 for a four-year term that would run from 2021 to 2025.