Street sweepers in Ekiti State on Tuesday protested poor monthly remuneration offered them by the government, insisting on minimum wage.

The sweepers argued that N5,000 monthly stipend being paid by government could no longer sustain them under the present economic realities.

The protesting workers also demanded immediate implementation of N30, 000 minimum wages for members that can be in tandem with the current economic realities.

They flaunted placards with inscriptions such as: ‘Stop Paying Lip Service to Our Plights’; ‘N30,000 is the acceptable Minimum Wage By Law’; ‘Governor Kayode Fayemi, Please Come to our Rescue’; ‘N5,000 is not acceptable Again’; ‘Our Wage Can’t Take Us Home, We Want Living Wage’, among others.

Addressing journalists at Fajuyi Park where the protest kicked off, Mrs. Titilayo Faweya said they were propelled to demand for what is right and just for members.

Faweya added they acted based on the promise made by Governor Kayode Fayemi in 2018 while seeking reelection that he would increase their monthly take home slashed by the immediate past government.

“The reason behind this action is that we are not being treated well, we are not fighting Governor Kayode Fayemi or disgracing his government but we are confronted with the reality and we have to act to prevent us from dying in silence.

“We are collecting a sum of N5, 000 monthly when a Congo of garri is N700 and that of rice N1, 000. How can many of us cope with these terrible situations?

“Many of us are widows, in fact, we are really suffering. They promised that things will change, but we are not seeing the signal.

“All we are getting are promises upon promises. It is time for us to get what is commensurate to our efforts in terms of payment,” she said.

Also lending her voice, Mrs. Nike Alatise, revealed they started the street sweeping job in 2003 with N2, 500 monthly salary before it was increased to N5, 000.

“Our job is tedious and things are difficult for us. To survive is not easy and what we want is a sum of N30,000 monthly stipend that is in tandem with the N30,000 minimum wage already signed into law in Ekiti”, she posited.

But Commissioner for Environment Barr. Iyabo Fakunle Okiemen said all the demands of the protesting workers have been taken to Governor Fayemi, according to the Nation.