British govt partners Abia on trade, tech, others

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, says the Britain is partnering with Abia state government in areas of trade, energy, transportation, technology, manufacturing and other areas of interest for job creation.

The partnership commenced with the funding of the just concluded one week training session for about 500 Abia state civil servants on digital skills by the High Commission.

Dr. Montgomery, who is also the UK Permanent Representative for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), sealed the deal when he led a delegation of the body to the Nvosi country-home of Governor Alex Otti, in Isialangwa-South LGA of the state.

Abia state government representatives at the occasion was led by Governor Alex Otti and graced by the presence of the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, members of the state EXCO and other Government appointees, including the digital training graduands.

Addressing the delegations Dr.Montgomery commended the significant improvements in resource management, digital –compliant Abia civil service and improved infrastructure that have been recorded under Governor Otti’s 14 months in office.

Responding, Governor Otti, while describing Abians as highly innovative, energetic and industrious, thanked the British High Commissioner for funding the training of over 500 Abia civil servants on digital skills.

Otti gave his words that his overall plan for Abia is to have in place a civil service driven by innovation and technology to fit into the 21st century demands, stressing that all he is doing in the civil service sector is aimed at preparing the workforce for the future.

His words: “We are very happy to receive you. We thank you for making the decision to come. We want a civil service that is ready for the future; a civil service that is ready for technology and a civil service that is ready for innovations.

“We came prepared with some solutions in terms of strategies . We have put a lot of things together.

“For us, governance is about the welfare of the people. It is about making the people happy. That is why we support the private sector.”

Governor Otti hinted that he has been de-risking the business environment of Abia in the last 14 months for full private sector participation through provision of power, road infrastructure, security among other basic needs.

The governor used the forum to announce the collaboration of the South East Governors to take advantage of regional integration for the overall development of the region as the forum is thinking towards a regional rail to promote trade and other economic activities.

