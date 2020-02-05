United States senators have voted to find President Trump not guilty on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power.

The vote was 52-48. GOP Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump. He’s the first senator in US history to vote to convict a president from the same party in an impeachment trial.

The Senate will now vote on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.

Senators also voted to find President Trump not guilty on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.

The vote was 53-47. GOP Sen. Mitt Romney — who voted to convict Trump on the abuse of power charge — voted to acquit him on this charge.

The Democrats controlled-House of Representatives had over a month ago impeached President Trump (CNN)