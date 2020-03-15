By OBINNA EZUGWU

Parklane Hospital Enugu has reported a suspected case of Coronavirus, COVID-19.

The suspect, a woman was said to have come in from the United Kingdom and came into the country on March 11 and subsequently developed fever-like symptoms.

“We have a suspected case of covid-19 patient. She is a 70 years old woman from Owerri, Imo State. She travelled to UK 5 months ago to see her children. She came into the country on the 11th of March 2020. She presented with fever , cough and mild respiratory distress. We isolated her at colliery and collected oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal swab and sputum,” a statement from the hospital said.

“The samples are are on the way to Irrua specialist hosoital, Edo state. Meanwhile she is diabetic, hypertensive and has a peritoneal shunt. she is being managed by a multi disciplinary team from ESUTH, Parklane.”

Meanwhile, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed it is monitoring the case.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID19,” the centre said in a tweet.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre. The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”