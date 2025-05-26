Man arrested after car hits crowd during Liverpool victory parade

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a vehicle struck pedestrians during Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory parade in the city centre on Monday evening.

Merseyside Police confirmed that the suspect is a white British man from the Liverpool area. However, they have not disclosed whether he was the driver of the vehicle involved.

The incident occurred on Water Street, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Multiple police units and ambulances arrived at the scene, alongside an air ambulance.

Footage circulating on social media showed a car speeding into a crowd of fans gathered for the parade. At one point, the vehicle appeared to swerve, narrowly avoiding the most densely packed section of the street. Additional videos captured the moment police officers surrounded the car as angry fans attempted to reach the driver.

In an initial statement, Merseyside Police said:

“We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre.

“We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports that a car had been in a collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street.

“The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. Emergency services are currently on the scene.

“We will issue more updates as we have them.”

Advertisement

Later, police reiterated their request for calm:

“We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre. We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.”

Details on the number or severity of injuries have not yet been released.

Liverpool Football Club also issued a statement, saying:

“We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

The parade drew hundreds of thousands of fans who flooded the streets to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League triumph.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted to the incident on social media, calling the scenes “appalling.”

Advertisement

“My thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident,” he said.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

The Premier League also responded, stating:

“Everyone is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

“We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident.”