By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed has disbanded police Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The IGP announced the decision on Sunday.

He said SARS at both federal and state levels has been disbanded .

It follows sustained protests by Nigerians both online and offline calling for an end to SARS , a police tactical unit now notorious for extortion, brutality and extrajudicial killings.

The protests have since gathered worldwide support, with football stars like Marcus Rashford, Mesut Üzil, Tammy Abraham, Anthonio Rudiger, among others lending their voices.