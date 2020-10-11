OBINNA EZUGWU

Chairman, Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside has called for the deployment of the police Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) to Sambisa Forest in Borno State to fight insurgent group, Boko Haram.

Peterside who reacted to the ongoing End SARS campaign in the country, noted that the best approach would be to deploy the entire SARS team to the North East before disbanding them.

“SARS or FSARS should not be disbanded yet. Instead it’s entire membership (including the leadership) should first be deployed to the Sambisa Forest to help contain Boko Haram,” he wrote via his twitter handle, @AtedoPeterside

“We can disband SARS after that mission is executed successfully.”