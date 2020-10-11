OBINNA EZUGWU

Three individuals, including a teenager, were on Sunday, killed after police and soldiers opened fire on protesters in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. A number of others were said to have been injured and are currently receiving treatment at Bowen University Teaching Hospital.

The victims were shot after they invaded the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso to demand an explanation from the king over his failure to condemn the killing of a 20-year-old protester, Jimoh Isiaka on Saturday.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare who was at the scene of the incident said the victims were hoodlums who went to attack the monarch.

“The hoodlums broke into the palace and destroyed chairs, overturned tables, broke windows. These were not Youth or Students. These were miscreants and thugs who saw a window of opportunity in the protest which since abated. Thankfully.Soun, the chiefs, leaders of Parapo are safe,” he said via his twitter handle, @SundayDareSD

“A combined team of operation Burst from Ibadan and a unit from Iliorin are now on ground in Ogbomoso to help keep the peace, protect the peaceful and innocent and also stop criminal elements. Soun of Ogbomosho yesterday and today personally appealed to this group to stop violence.”

This comes hours after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu disbanded SARS. Anger had brewed in the ancient town following the killing of Isiaka during protest on Saturday.

More subsequently….