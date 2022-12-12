BREAKING: Gunmen attack Imo INEC headquarters, kill policeman

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the early hours of Monday, attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters along Owerri Port Harcourt road in Imo State with bombs.

The gunmen were said to have thrown grenades into the office which caused damage to a section of the building.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire with police, one officer died, while some of the gunmen were also neutralized.

Mike Abattam, spokesperson for the Imo State police command who confirmed the incident, said three of the hoodlums were also killed and three vehicles recovered.

“Yes, unfortunately, one of the officers paid the supreme price. Another officer was injured, but he is recovering well,” Abattam said.

“Three of the hoodlums were neutralized. They abandoned one of their vehicles while escaping, and our men recovered two others after giving them a hot chase. Two of the attackers were arrested alive.”