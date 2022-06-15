BREAKING: Fire guts residential building in Ikoyi

Fire, early Wednesday morning, gutted a residential building on Ilabere Road in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He stated that officials of the LASEMA response team were deployed to the scene of the fire incident as soon as it was reported.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that LASEMA was working with personnel of the Lagos State Fire Service to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

“The agency has activated its response plan to the above location. A combined team of agency LRT and the Lagos State Fire Service are taking immediate action to quell the residential fire which appears to be spreading rapidly to adjoining properties,” the statement read.

It is unclear whether there are any casualties in the incident