Adebayo Obajemu

The Lagos State government has said that it would soon begin a compliance audit of Osborne Estate Ikoyi to determine the level of compliance of property developers to the Lagos State Physical Planning laws.

This forms part of the ongoing move by the state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to enforce strict compliance with the state’s physical planning laws and regulations thereby reducing the incidents of illegal developments and unapproved buildings.

Making this disclosure was Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, in a tweet post from the official twitter handle of the Lagos State Government on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Salako made this revealation during his official visit to that estate with the enforcement team.

He said that the compliance audit became a necessity in view of the general apathy for building codes within the Estate.

— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) July 24, 2020

The tweet post:

‘’The Honourable Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako has revealed that the Ministry would soon conduct a compliance audit of Osborne Estate to determine the level of compliance of Property Developers to the Lagos State Physical Planning Laws.’’

‘’Salako, who disclosed this during his official visit to the axis with the enforcement team, stated that the compliance audit became imperative in view of the observed general disregard for building codes within the Estate.’’

In continuation of its enforcement of the state’s physical planning laws and regulations, the commissioner gave order for the sealing off of building construction sites for the flagrant disregard of the extant laws and regulations.

As a result of this order, 10 buildings in Osborne Estate and another 6 were sealed off on Second Avenue Estate within the same vicinity.