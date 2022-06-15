The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned three suspects before Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court for beating a commercial sex worker, Hannah Saliu, to death and setting her corpse ablaze for allegedly keeping a copy of the Holy Quran in her room.

The suspects are Abubakar Musa, Sarauta Monsur and Surajo Yusuf. They were arraigned on Tuesday.

The incident happened in April at Alaba Rago, where a lot of Northerners reside.

Spokesperson for the Command, Superintendent of Police (SP), Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, said the suspects were charged to court on Tuesday to face the law.

One of the suspects had patronised Saliu and after having sex with her, reportedly paid her N1,000 for the service.

The customer was said to have left her room when suddenly Saliu discovered that her N5,000 had gone missing.

She reportedly ran after the customer and accused him of stealing her money.

The accusation, however, degenerated into an argument. The accused customer denied stealing the money, but agreed to search Saliu’s room alongside his friends for the missing money.

While searching the place, the friends reportedly found a Quran underneath her pillow.

A source said Saliu was questioned for possessing the Quran, with the kind of job she was doing, adding that the customer and his friends, who became infuriated by the discovery, pounced on her, beat her and set her ablaze