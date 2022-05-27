BREAKING: Court clears Jonathan to contest 2023 presidency

A Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, has cleared former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest for president in 2023 Presidential contest.

The presiding judge, Justice Isa Hamma Dashen gave the judgement on Friday, on the eve of the ruling party’s presidential contest.

Jonathan has been linked to the APC Presidential race as a group purchased the N100 million forms for him.

On Thursday, it emerged that he had obtained the party’s waiver to contest.

However, there have been different positions on his eligibility for the 2023 presidential election.

But on Friday, the court held that Jonathan, who lost the 2015 election to President Muhammadu Buhari, could still vie for the highest office in the land