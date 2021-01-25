OBINNA EZUGWU

‌English Premier League club, Chelsea have announced sack of manager Frank Lampard after a poor run in the Premier League.

“This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly,” the club said in a statement via its official website on Monday.

“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

“There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.

Club owner, Roman Abramovich said, noted that the decision was a very difficult one because of the excellent relationship he had with Lampard.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” he said.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

The club said it will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.

Chelsea are struggling in ninth place in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Manchester United.

They have lost five of their past eight Premier League matches after a good start to the season.

‌

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel in line to take over, reports said.