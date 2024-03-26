Connect with us

Business

BREAKING: CBN hikes interest rate to 24.75%
Advertisement

Business

AFC secures $1.16bn syndicated loan to close Africa’s infrastructure gap

Business

EU unveils €9m energy projects in Nigeria

Business

Hope for naira as CBN sells dollars to BDCs at N1,251/$1

Business

Nigerian govt gets ¥15b loan from Japan for agricultural projects

Business

One of two detained Binance executive escapes from custody

Business

Nigeria govt files tax evasion charges against Binance

Business

Diaspora funds lift real estate sector

Business

Hope rises for naira over forex backlog clearance, improved reserves

Business

Across the counter: Customers groan as service disruptions hit banks

Business

BREAKING: CBN hikes interest rate to 24.75%

Published

6 hours ago

on

BREAKING: CBN hikes interest rate to 24.75%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased interest rate to 24.74 percent, up from the 22.75 per cent in February.

The increase was announced on Tuesday, at the conclusion of the bank’s two-day MPC meeting for March 2024.

This meeting marks the second MPC meeting for 2024 and also the 294th meeting of the CBN.

News continues after this Advertisement

The MPC, at the end of the meeting, elected to hike the MPR by 300 basis points.

The committee voted as follows: Raise the MPR by 400bps to 24.75 from 22.75 per cent. Increase the asymmetric corridor to +100bps/-300 basic points.

Retain the Cash Reserve Ratio of Deposit Money Banks at 45 per cent and adjust the CRR of Merchant banks from 10 per cent to 14 per cent.

The CBN retains a liquidity ratio of 13 per cent.

Details soon…

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *