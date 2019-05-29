BREAKING: Buhari fails to address Nigerians on inauguration day

President Muhammadu Buhari did not address Nigerians during his second term swearing in ceremony held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Wednesday.

It will be the first time in the country that a president will not be delivering an inaugural speech at the beginning of a new term.

Traditionally, elected presidents tell the people what to expect and avail them of policy direction of the government. However, that was not the case on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019.

The brief, low-key ceremony which came to an end about 11:20 am, was attended by outgoing senate president, Bukola Saraki; outgoing Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara; Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, among others.

Conspicuously missing, however, were former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

No African president or world leader of note attended the ceremony.