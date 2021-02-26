OBINNA EZUGWU

Armed bandits in the early hours of Friday, invaded Government Girls’ Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, abducting at least three hundred students.

The BBC reported on Friday morning that the mass abduction occurred overnight, saying parents of some of the students have confirmed the development.

The abduction came barely a few weeks after hundreds of schoolboys were abducted in Katsina by bandits, drawing nationwide uproar.

The Zamfara State Government, which confirmed the incident, however, said the number of the abducted girls is yet to be ascertained.

Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau Anka, the state commissioner for information, told Daily Trust that, “We are yet to verify the exact number of the students kidnapped. Security operatives have launched a manhunt for the criminals.

“They went to the school with vehicles. Some of the girls were made to trek. We are on top of the situations as all contacts and efforts are being made to rescue the kidnapped schoolgirls,” he said.