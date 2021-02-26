Former Chief of Naval Administration Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu (rtd) has died from Coronavirus complications.

Aikhomu, 65, passed died on Thursday morning in Abuja.

He was the younger brother to former military Vice President, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (rtd).

Until his death, he was chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS), a company his late brother founded with businessman Captain Hosa Okunbo.

Aikhomu was also a member of the investigative panel on arms procurement between 2007 and 2015 which was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari during his first tenure.