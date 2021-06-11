Bandits on Thursday night invaded the campus of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State and abducted an unspecified numbers of students and lecturers.

The bandits also killed one student in the process, while others sustained injuries during the attack.

The attack is the latest in a series of the abduction of students and pupils by bandits operating in the state and across the region.

The abduction comes barely two weeks after 156 students were abducted from Islamiyya school in Niger State.

Recently, there have been similar attacks in schools in Kaduna with the abduction of students at the Federal College of Forestry and Mechanisation and Greenfield University.