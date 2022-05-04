BREAKING: Atedo Peterside joins SDP ahead of 2023

Mr. Atedo Peterside, founder and president of Anap Foundation and Anap Jets, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Peterside, who is also the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank; Co-Chair of Agenda 2050 Steering Committee and convener of GoNigeria, noted that he took the decision because it was necessary for everyone to get involved in politics.

“After deep reflection, I decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP). My main reasons for backing them are listed on flyer below. It is important for all adults to join a political party of their choice,” he wrote via his twitter handle.