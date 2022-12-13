Bourse sustains uptrend, advances marginally by 0.04%

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market (Bourse) on Monday closed on a bullish note as the All Share Index advanced marginally by 0.04%, closing at 48,899.08 points from the previous close of 48,881.93 points.

Investors gained N9 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.03% to close at N26.634 trillion from the previous close of N26.625 trillion.

An aggregate of 236.6 million units of shares were traded in 3,334 deals, valued at N2.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 10 equities emerged as gainers against 12 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

LEARNAFRICA led other gainers with 9.70% growth, closing at N1.81 from N1.65

Jaiz Bank and SCOA among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.20% and 8.86% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Royal Exchange led other price decliners as it shed 9.88% of its share price to close at N0.73 from the previous close of N0.81.

NEIMETH and AXA MANSARD among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.57% and 4.52% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 120.9 million units of its shares in 172 deals, valued at about N1 billion.

GTCO traded about 17 million units of its shares in 324 deals, valued at about N361 million.

FBNH traded about 12 million units of its shares in 84 deals, valued at N131 million.