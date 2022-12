The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has notified Trading License Holders and investing public of the listing of NGX 30 INDEX and NGX PENSION INDEX Futures Contracts (expiring 16 June 2023) on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Exchange said that the NGX30 Index contract (with symbol NGX30M3 and ISIN code NGNGX20INM36) was listed at a price of N1,836.25 per unit, while the NGX Pension Index contract (with the symbol NGXPENSIONM3 and ISIN code NGNGXPEINM37) was listed at a price of N1,782 per unit.