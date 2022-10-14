Airtel Africa gets additional spectrum in Tanzania

Adebayo Obajemu

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, has announced that its Tanzania subsidiary, Airtel Tanzania Plc, purchased 140 MHz of additional spectrum spread across the 2600 MHz (2 blocks of 2x15MHz) and 3500 MHz bands from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) for a gross consideration of $60.1m.

“This additional spectrum will support our network expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, including 5G rollout, providing significant capacity to accommodate our continued strong data growth in the country. This investment reflects our continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Tanzanian market, supporting the local communities and economy through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity”.