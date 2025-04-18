Suspected Boko Haram terrorists launched a deadly attack on Yamtake, a recently resettled community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, late Thursday night, killing two soldiers and an unspecified number of civilians.

According to military and local sources, the insurgents stormed the village at about 11:15 p.m., targeting the military formation stationed there. A military source said the attackers caused significant damage before reinforcements could arrive from nearby Gwoza town.

“We are awaiting the return of the reinforcement team, but preliminary reports indicate that two of our personnel and several civilians lost their lives,” the source said.

Reacting to the incident, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) described the attack as tragic, especially coming just after internally displaced persons (IDPs) had been resettled in the village. He confirmed that the terrorists also attempted to breach Gwoza town but were repelled by troops led by Brigadier General Nasir Abdullahi of the 26 Task Force Brigade.

Ndume praised the soldiers for their courage and sacrifice in the face of repeated attacks, while calling on the federal government to establish an Armed Community Defence force to support local security efforts. He stressed that while members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters, and vigilantes were committed, they lacked the firepower to confront well-armed insurgents.

He also reiterated the need for the deployment of Technology, Equipment, Arms, Ammunition, and Motivation (TEAAM) by the military to effectively combat the insurgency that continues to plague the Northeast.

The latest attack follows a series of deadly incidents this year. On April 12, eight people were killed and 17 others injured when a commercial vehicle hit a landmine planted by insurgents along the Damboa-Maiduguri highway. Earlier on January 24, Boko Haram fighters killed 22 soldiers, including a commanding officer, in an assault on Malam-Fatori. On March 24, suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP members also attacked Wajiroko and Wulgo military bases, killing four soldiers and damaging key infrastructure.