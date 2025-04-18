Hisbah nabs 24-yr-old man over obscene affair with goat in Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have taken into custody a 24-year-old man, Shamsu Yakubu, for allegedly engaging in a lewd and obscene act with a she goat.

In a viral video, circulating in social media, Shamsu was captured licking the genitalia of the animal. The suspect, a resident of Dawakin Kudu local government area of Kano State, was arrested on Tuesday after the video surfaced on TikTok.

He was heard telling another unseen person to film him in the act. The footage has ignited widespread outrage among residents of the State and netizens on social media.

In the video, Shamsu stated that he was doing the act to attract attention online. When questioned, he confessed to staging the scene in an attempt to “to trend” and gain traction on social media platforms.

His weird behaviour has been roundly condemned by his community members, some of whom threatened to take matters into their own hands. However, a local community leader intervened and reported the incident to the Islamic Police known as Hisbah Board, prompting swift action.

During initial interrogation by the Hisbah operatives, Shamsu refuted claims that he actually licked the goat’s genitalia, saying he merely placed his mouth close to the animal’s private part. He also insisted it was the first time he had done anything of the sort and promised not to repeat the behaviour.

The suspect further said that contrary to insinuation, he was not under the influence of drugs or any intoxicating substance at the time. Nonetheless, the Hisbah Board has ordered comprehensive psychiatric and drug evaluations to ascertain his mental and physical state.

Reacting to the incident, the Deputy Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Mujahidden Aminuddeen Abubakar, strongly condemned Shamsu’s actions, describing them as not only disgraceful but also deeply offensive to Islamic teachings and moral standards.

“It is tragic that a Muslim man would subject himself to such a disgraceful act, ignoring all religious and ethical values. This individual clearly lacks any proper understanding of Islam. His pursuit of cheap social media fame has led him into disgrace,” Sheikh Abubakar said.

The Hisbah Board reinstated its resolve to upholding ethical values and warned against any attempts to erode the cultural and religious fabric of the state through indecent acts, especially those shared publicly for attention-seeking.