Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has said Boko Haram insurgents are attacking residents of the state.

The governor who spoke to state house correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Sule said though members of the group had been dislodged from Toto local government area of the state, they regrouped and camped at Nasarawa/Benue border from where they now launch attacks on residents.

According to him, he was at the presidential villa to discuss the security situation in the state with the president and for a federal government take over of Jitata road, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the federal capital.

The governor disclosed that the Boko Haram insurgents in the state belong to the Darussalam group which was dislodged from Niger state.

He said scores of the armed gangs were killed in a joint operation and that 900 of them who were arrested confirmed their membership to Boko Haram.

The governor said he is confident that security in the state will improve, having discussed the situation with the president.

Nasarawa has witnessed a surge in kidnapping and other crimes