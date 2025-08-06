Edo governor suspends NURTW, RTEAN, others over alleged extortion

Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of activities of several transport unions and a private revenue collection firm over allegations of extortion, harassment, and abuse of mandate.

The affected groups include the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), ANNEWAT, Drivers on Wheel, and Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd—a firm allegedly linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Youth Chairman, Tony Kabaka.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, the suspended entities are barred from collecting any form of dues, levies, taxes, or charges from motorists, drivers, traders, or members of the public in Edo State.

Governor Okpebholo’s administration had previously granted these unions a limited mandate to collaborate with the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) under strict terms. However, the government said the groups “grossly violated the conditions of their engagement and resorted to cash collections, extortion, social harassment, and intimidation.”

“Credible reports reaching the people-loving Governor indicate that the firm and its workers have become complicit in widespread extortion and abuse of mandate, thereby betraying the trust reposed in them by the state,” the statement said.

It added that these actions amount to “economic sabotage, social oppression, and a direct affront to law and order,” stressing that the government would no longer tolerate the use of unions as fronts to harass or extort citizens under the guise of revenue collection.

“All activities of the aforementioned unions are suspended indefinitely. No individual or group under any of these unions is permitted to collect any form of payment from motorists or road users,” it warned.

Motorists and members of the public have been strongly advised not to pay any cash or comply with demands for illegal levies by the banned groups.

The government also directed anyone confronted by such demands to report immediately to the Edo State Special Taskforce, led by SP Michael Anetor, via 08038157126.

The statement further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police and other relevant security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person or group found violating the directive.

“The Edo State Government, under the leadership of the people-loving Governor, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, remains committed to sanitizing the revenue system and protecting its citizens from unlawful exploitation.

“Let this serve as a final warning to all parties engaged in or considering such illegal activities: the full weight of the law will be brought upon you,” it concluded.