Bishop Onuoha urges Gov Otti to consider joining ADC
Published

13 seconds ago

on

Methodist Bishop and 2023 governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has called on the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, to consider joining the ADC.

Speaking with Southeastposts on Thursday, Bishop Onuoha described the ADC as “The Holy Bride,” saying the party would gladly accommodate Otti if he decided to leave the Labour Party.

Commending the governor’s strides in infrastructure and governance, the 2013 Global Peace Award winner said the ADC would provide Otti with the right platform to continue delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Abia.

“And we have a home that can give the Governor the right platform to do what he is doing for Abians. We don’t want any system that will unsettle him. ADC, ‘The Holy Bride,’ will accommodate the Governor in his quest to continue delivering dividends of democracy,” Onuoha stated.

Onuoha, who dismissed any plans to contest against Otti in the 2027 governorship election, recalled the governor’s performance during the 2023 debates, particularly his arguments on how to maximise the state’s economy. He noted that Otti has demonstrated prudence and economic expertise in managing the state’s resources.

“I think the economy of the state will continue to grow under his watch. I’m not going to run in 2027 against Governor Otti because I have always given him every support. And I’m also pleading with him to consider the African Democratic Congress, which is the Holy Bride,” he added.

 

