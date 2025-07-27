2027: Southeast group offers to buy APC presidential form for Tinubu

A political support group, South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has disclosed the allocation of N200 million for the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form and other campaign logistics for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The disclosure was made during the inauguration and empowerment of the Imo State chapter of the group held in Owerri on Saturday, where the National Coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, reinstated the group’s dedication to the Renewed Hope Agenda and its grassroots mobilisation campaign across the South-East region.

Speaking at the event, Enwere emphasized the group’s objective of re-electing President Tinubu in 2027, saying President Tinubu has done well.

The group described Tinubu as a “performing president” whose leadership has brought renewed focus on infrastructure, education, and inclusive governance in the region.

“As ambassadors of Renewed Hope, we are tasked with working tirelessly towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027,” he declared. “Today, we present a cheque of N200 million for the purchase of the presidential nomination form and associated logistics.”

The event also outlined multiple federal initiatives benefiting the South-East, including the recently approved $3 billion Eastern Rail Line project.

Enwere praised the railway development as the most significant federal infrastructure investment in the region’s history, aimed at boosting trade, reducing transport costs, and addressing long-standing issues of regional marginalisation.

He also commended the creation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which he said would focus on road construction, erosion control, and regional economic development.

Enwere acknowledged the contributions of iconic leaders from Imo State, including the late Chief Sam Mbakwe and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and applauded Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for his developmental strides under the 3R Agenda.