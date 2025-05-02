Connect with us

Nation

Bishop Ibeabuchi Lauds Gov Otti's Transformational Strides
Advertisement

Nation

Rivers women walkout on Iba's wife, demand presence of Fubara's wife

Nation

BRT driver sentenced to death for murder of Bamise Ayanwola

Nation

Yabatech student seeks N30m assistance for kidney transplant

Nation

May Day 2025: Leaders Salute Nigerian Workers, Pledge Commitment to Welfare

Nation

Activities for new Owa Obokun’s coronation begin May 16

Nation

NLC Raises Alarm: ₦70,000 Minimum Wage Not Enough for Five-Day Workweek

Nation

Court convicts Portable, jails singer for three months over assault, theft

Nation

May Day; Akinleye rejoices with Osun workers, harps on continual support for Adeleke

Nation

Court Sentences Man to 63 Years in Prison for ₦1Bn Investment Fraud

Nation

Bishop Ibeabuchi Lauds Gov Otti’s Transformational Strides

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bishop Ibeabuchi Lauds Gov Otti's Transformational Strides

The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Geoffrey Ibeabuchi (PhD), has lauded the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti for the various transformational strides he has recorded since assuming office.

Ibeabuchi who made the commendation on Friday during the 11th Synod, 2nd Session of Anglican Diocese of Umuahia held at St. Stephen’s Cathedral with the theme: “They Had Been with Jesus: A Powerful Conclusion,” applauded the Governor for his strides in the health sector, rehabilitation of long-abandoned roads, revitalization of dormant industries such as Enyimba Hotel, Star Paper Mills, and Aba Textile Mills, as well as the timely payment of workers and pensioners.

He added that the retrofitting of Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs in the State by Governor Otti means that he is passionate about the health care needs of Abians.

Ibeabuchi said, “The inhabitants of Abia State are happy with your administration, and the Church is proud of you,” the bishop said, further commending the governor’s ongoing efforts to build the Abia State International Airport and the proposed New Umuahia Stadium.”

He also appreciated Governor Otti, for making education free at the Primary and Junior Secondary levels, calling on parents to ensure that they take advantage of this opportunity to send their wards to school.

Ibeabuchi while also appreciating other interventions by the Governor, called on him to create employment opportunities for Abia youth, enhance the state’s agricultural sector by ensuring that farmers get subsidized fertilizer just as he urged him to invest in the productive capacity of local industries to reduce crime and idleness among youths.

He advised Governor Otti to be vigilant against sycophants, emphasizing that such individuals if allowed to continue with the way they are going, could jeopardize the integrity and focus he has maintained since assuming office.

The cleric also used the opportunity to remind the Governor of the various promises made to the Diocese during his campaign which includes: completion of the Cathedral building project and the return of mission-owned schools to their rightful owners.

Extending same appreciation to the member representing Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, Bishop Ibeabuchi urged him to remain focused in the discharge of duties to his constituents just as he appealed to him to continue to support Governor Alex Otti.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (137) #UBA (169) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (338) Alex Otti (537) Aliko Dangote (93) Atiku Abubakar (306) Babajide Sanwo-olu (181) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (854) Buhari (145) CBN (507) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (157) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (100) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (355) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (182) INEC (101) IPOB (122) Labour Party (137) Muhammadu Buhari (237) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (158) NNPC (193) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (268) Olusegun Obasanjo (125) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (592) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (94) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (234)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement