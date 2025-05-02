The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Geoffrey Ibeabuchi (PhD), has lauded the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti for the various transformational strides he has recorded since assuming office.

Ibeabuchi who made the commendation on Friday during the 11th Synod, 2nd Session of Anglican Diocese of Umuahia held at St. Stephen’s Cathedral with the theme: “They Had Been with Jesus: A Powerful Conclusion,” applauded the Governor for his strides in the health sector, rehabilitation of long-abandoned roads, revitalization of dormant industries such as Enyimba Hotel, Star Paper Mills, and Aba Textile Mills, as well as the timely payment of workers and pensioners.

He added that the retrofitting of Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs in the State by Governor Otti means that he is passionate about the health care needs of Abians.

Ibeabuchi said, “The inhabitants of Abia State are happy with your administration, and the Church is proud of you,” the bishop said, further commending the governor’s ongoing efforts to build the Abia State International Airport and the proposed New Umuahia Stadium.”

He also appreciated Governor Otti, for making education free at the Primary and Junior Secondary levels, calling on parents to ensure that they take advantage of this opportunity to send their wards to school.

Ibeabuchi while also appreciating other interventions by the Governor, called on him to create employment opportunities for Abia youth, enhance the state’s agricultural sector by ensuring that farmers get subsidized fertilizer just as he urged him to invest in the productive capacity of local industries to reduce crime and idleness among youths.

He advised Governor Otti to be vigilant against sycophants, emphasizing that such individuals if allowed to continue with the way they are going, could jeopardize the integrity and focus he has maintained since assuming office.

The cleric also used the opportunity to remind the Governor of the various promises made to the Diocese during his campaign which includes: completion of the Cathedral building project and the return of mission-owned schools to their rightful owners.

Extending same appreciation to the member representing Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, Bishop Ibeabuchi urged him to remain focused in the discharge of duties to his constituents just as he appealed to him to continue to support Governor Alex Otti.