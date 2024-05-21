Connect with us

Biden slams ICC prosecutor over request for Netanyahu's arrest
U.S. President, Joe Biden, has berated the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, Karim Khan over his request for arrest warrants against the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Describing Khan’s request as “outrageous”, Biden reiterated his support for Netanyahu, adding that there is no “equivalence between Israel and Hamas.”

Khan had requested that the Israeli PM and Hamas leaders be arrested for war crimes in Gaza, a request Netanyahu immediately dismissed as an assault against Israel’s right to self defence.

He held that Israeli and Hamas leaders should be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity from at least 7 October 2023.

Reacting to the ICC prosecutor’s request, Biden, in a statement, said, “The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous.”

“And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security,” he added.

