The Bible Society of Nigeria will on Friday, February 7, 2020 honour Chairman of GTBank Plc., Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Olasupo Ayokunle; Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof. Pat Utomi; and General Manager, Aveon Offshore Limited, Engr. Joseph Duntoye with the award of Selfless Service to God and Humanity.

The award is part of activities marking the organization’s 12th Founder’s Day Annual Lecture. The theme for this year is: “Curbing Communal Conflicts and Terrorism for Sustainable National Growth and Development.” The Guest Speaker is Chief Executive Officer of Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye.

The programme, which holds at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos, will be chaired by Chairman, Board of Directors, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc., Mr. Jacob Ajekigbe. Also expected at the event are a former Head of State and Patron of The Bible Society of Nigeria, General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, who is the Father of the Day and captains of Industry among other distinguished personalities.

The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organization that translates the Bible into local languages, publishes, distributes the Word of God and raises funds for Bible work. So far, we have the complete Bible in 26 Nigerian Languages, while translation/revision is ongoing in nine Nigerian Languages.