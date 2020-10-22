The Bible Society of Nigeria [BSN] is set to inaugurate two new Areas: The new Areas are: Ijesa Area, Osun State and Oyo Area 2, Oyo State.

The Ijesa and the Oyo Area 2 will be inaugurated on October 28 and 29 respectively. Ijesa Area will be carved out of the present Osun Area 1, while Oyo Area 2 will be carved out of the present Oyo Area.

With the new Areas, BSN now has 31 full-fledged Areas and six Associate Areas making a total of 37 Areas across the country.

The approval to create the two new Areas was granted at the National Board Meeting of the Society which took place virtually in August 2020.

The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organization that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes, distributes, organises life transforming programmes and raises funds for the Bible work.