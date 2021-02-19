Adebayo Obajemu

9Mobile has commenced the National Identification Number registration exercise in select customer centres in Lagos and Abuja.

The development follows the Federal Government’s approval granting telecoms the licence for NIN enrollment to ease the pressure of large crowd turnout at the various enrollment centers of the Nigeria Identity Management Commission.

Speaking on the development in a statement, the Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, said the experience centres include 43, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos; 31, Marina Road, Marina, Lagos and Royal Plaza, 23 Road by 402 junction, Festac Town, Lagos.

Others are 9mobile Regional Office, No 8 Kikuyi Close, off Aminu Kano, Wuse 2, Abuja and Plot 1774, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

He urged customers and intending enrollees to observe all recommended guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, stressing that strict observance would be fully enforced at the customer service centres.

The 9mobile CCO assured that the company was working on expanding the NIN registration centres to make them accessible to more Nigerians soon.