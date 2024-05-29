Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

on

Berger Paints appoints Alaba Fagun as Group Managing Director

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Alaba Fagun as the Company’s Group Managing Director (GMD).

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public, Berger Paints stated thus:

“Alaba Fagun has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision in her current role as the Managing Director, significantly contributing to the Company’s success.

In recognition of these achievements, she will be taking on an expanded role within the Organisation. This new role will encompass additional responsibilities, including oversight of Swift Painting Nigeria Limited (our subsidiary). By leveraging her expertise and experience, the Board is confident that Alaba will drive further innovation and operational excellence to the Group”.

