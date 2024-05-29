Jumia launches integrated warehouse to boost operations in Nigeria

Jumia Nigeria has launched its new integrated warehouse and logistics network facility to boost delivery efficiency.

The launching of the warehouse was held on Tuesday in Isolo, Lagos

According to Jumia, the development signifies a major step forward in Jumia Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing its logistics capabilities and consolidating its supply chain management operations.

The Chief Executive of Jumia Nigeria, Sunil Natraj, said, “The launch of our integrated warehouse marks a key moment for Jumia Nigeria. By consolidating our operations under one roof, we are not only streamlining our fulfillment processes but also laying the groundwork for significant improvements in efficiency, scalability, and cost reduction. This will allow us to offer a wider product variety and, most importantly, deliver them to our consumers faster than ever before.”

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, who represented the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said, “Jumia’s journey in Nigeria has been nothing short of extraordinary. From simple beginnings, it has grown into a leading e-commerce company revolutionising the way we shop and do business. This new warehouse with its cutting-edge technology and vast capacity will significantly enhance Jumia’s ability to serve its customers efficiently.

“Meeting the ever-growing demands of the e-commerce sector is a bold economic step forward in ensuring that goods can be delivered faster, more reliably, and at a lower cost.

“We are proud to support initiatives such as these that drive economic growth and provide employment opportunities for our people. This warehouse will create numerous jobs and provide skill development opportunities, further strengthening our local workforce,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu added that the integrated warehouse opening was remarkable as it eliminates the need for first-mile transportation between multiple warehouses and sorting centres, resulting in a significant reduction in carbon emissions thereby demonstrating Jumia’s commitment to sustainability.

On his part, the Chief Supply Officer of Jumia, Richmond Otu, said, “We are excited to provide our dedicated supply chain team with a modern and improved working environment. The new facility’s central location in Isolo offers convenient access for our staff and streamlines the logistics processes. The integration of various services will empower us to optimise fulfillment and reduce our environmental impact through minimized transportation requirements.”

