Smart Products Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of new directors on its board.

At the Board meeting of the Company held on Friday 26th April, 2024 the following persons were appointed as Directors of Smart Products Nigeria Plc with effect from 26 April 2024:

Mr. OLanrewaju Ogunlana – Managing Director/CEO

(ii) Mr. Olanrewaju Afolabi Olatunji – Non-Executive Director

(iii) Mrs. Onafujabi Kudrat Olusola – Non-Executive Director

OLANREWAJU OGUNLANA (MD/CEO)

Olanrewaju is a very experienced investment banker and capital market professional. He has a a BSc (Hons) in Economics from Bowen University, Iwo (2008). He has over 13 years of working experience spanning Investment Banking, Pension Fund Administration, Insurance, Risk Management, and Securities Dealing.

He is currently the Managing Director/CEO (Designate) of Smart Products Nigeria Plc, he was the Group Head of Business Development at Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited before joining Smart Products Nigeria Plc. He was a Senior Associate at Afrinvest Capital Limited, leading deal origination, origination, and sales. Before joining Afrinvest, he was an Assistant Manager and Corporate Finance Team lead at AT&A Capital Limited. He was previously the Investment Banking Team Lead at MorganCapital’s Investment Banking Group and Chief Risk Officer at MorganCapital Securities Limited, where he anchored fundraising activities of the Investment Banking group and spearheaded enterprise risk management and reduction in business risks.

In the past 12 years, he has participated in fundraising programs that assisted State Governments and corporations in raising over N400bn. He has also assisted numerous private sector organizations in accessing funds from the Capital Market. He has very strong contacts with many African-focused & emerging markets investors/fund managers. He is also registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission as a Capital Market Professional.

OLANREWAJU OLATUNJI AFOLABI

‘Lanre Afolabi is presently a Managing Partner at OOPP Nigeria Limited; an indigenous real estate development and construction company. To this position, he brings over 24 years’ experience, including board and management-level experiences, in the financial services sector; ranging from mortgage banking through investment/commercial banking. He has at various times led the boards of financial services companies as Chairman and board member.

Prior to commencing business operations at OOPP Nigeria Limited, he was the Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) at Femab Group of Companies with significant interests in Real Estate, Mining and Quary, Dredging, Logistics, Facility management, and also managing an offshore office in Sierra Leone, which is responsible for the execution of the IPAM University project backed by the government of Sierra Leone.

ONAFUJABI KUDIRAT OLUSHOLA

Olushola currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Globevest Capital Partners Limited. A Sales and Investment expert, she has broad experience spanning across Real Estate, Financial Services, Professional Services & Management Consulting, and culminating fifteen years working experience with ten years in management.

Olushola started her banking career in 2004 with the then City Express bank for 2yrs before joining the Mortgage Banking Sector where she grew to the role of Head, Treasury, and Investment before leaving. She also worked briefly in Cititrust Holdings Plc. She worked briefly in Logic Attainment an IT solution firm as the Head of Business Development (B2B).

She holds a degree in Educational Management, an Masters in Business Administration and is also a Fellow of Institute of Management Consultants and Certified Management Consultant (CMC) She is married with Children.

